Authorities investigating death of Yakama Tribal member

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say an autopsy will be done on the body of a 23-year-old woman whose body was found Friday afternoon south of Yakima.

Yakima County Coroner Jack Hawkins says that Destiny Lloyd’s body was found by Marion Drain Road near an intersection with Harrah Road near the town of Harrah, where she had lived.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Tuesday it’s not known how long she had been deceased or if foul play was involved.

Lloyd was last seen on Dec. 25, according to the Missing Indigenous People of Canada and the U.S., a Facebook group that tracks members of native tribes reported missing.

Because Lloyd was a Yakama tribal member the case is being handled by Yakama Nation Tribal Police and the FBI.

Attempts by the newspaper to contact either agency for additional information were not successful.