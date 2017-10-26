“The baby is coming!” Family talks about experience of delivering son at weigh station

A family is heading back home to Wisconsin Thursday after their little bundle of joy was not only two weeks early, but he came before they could make it to the hospital.

Christopher Elizondo says he and the family was on a short-term work assignment in the area and since this is his wife Kenzie’s third child they did not think baby Sebastian would come so soon.

“Afterward it was amazing, that I was actual there,” says Christopher Elizondo.

He says the baby’s due date was not until November 7th.

On Sunday afternoon, he says Kenzie had on-and-off contractions but since it was her third, he said they monitored it and went to bed. Around 4:30 a.m. he said she woke him up and said the contractions were getting worse and they decided to run to the doctor. When they got all packed up, had their older two kids in car seats, and hit the road, he says she started having serious contractions.

He said they tried to make it to the hospital, but Kenzie could feel the baby coming. That’s when they spotted the weigh station off I-82, Christopher asked his wife if they should keep going and she replied, “Nope, you got to stop, you got to stop, the baby is coming right now.”

He said he pulled in, ran to see if anyone at the station knew how to deliver a baby but he had no luck. He was able to call 911 and the operator told him to get his wife to an area where she could lie down. He said with no other option, he pulled down the back seat, all with his other two children in the car.

“They were really calm to be honest, they didn’t cry, they didn’t scream, they weren’t freaked out, it was just, I don’t know it was just natural to them I guess,” says Christopher.

He says really Kenzie helped walk him through it, using her own shirt to wrap the baby in until paramedics could arrive.

“Finally, we got someone who knows what they are doing. Made sure the baby was OK, as long as I could hear him cry that was a good sign for me,” says Christopher.

He adds at the time, it was stressful and uncomfortable, he even had to peel the amniotic sac open when baby Sebastian was born, so he could breath, but afterward he said it was an amazing experience.

“We never expected to have a baby at a weigh station, its just crazy for us, its just unexpected but at the same time it’s amazing because a lot of people don’t have this to go back and tell their kid,” says Christopher.

He said the family has had some hardships due to being in the area with no baby supplies or equipment due to the fact that they actually live in Wisconsin and had everything at home. He says they do plan to drive back Thursday, since baby Sebastian was discharged on Wednesday. He says they are also excited to show their new son to family and friends who have not yet met the little guy.