Ballot drop box locations for Benton and Franklin Counties

Ballots need to be dropped off by 8:00 PM Tuesday night, or postmarked with today’s day, in order to be counted.
Here is a list of drop box locations, including a couple of new ones, in Benton and Franklin Counties.
Franklin County ballot drop box locations:
– Fire Protection District No. 3 – 2108 Road 84, Pasco
– Election Center – 116 N 3rd Ave, Pasco
– TRAC -6600 Burden Blvd, Pasco
– Courthouse Parking Lot, – 1016 N. 4th Ave, Pasco
– Connell PUD Shop – 619 W. Clark St., Connell
– Franklin County Auditor’s Office – 1016 N. 4th Ave, Pasco – Open until 8pm on Election Day
Benton County ballot drop box locations:
– Kennewick City Hall, 210 W 6th Ave, Kennewick
– Auditor’s Kennewick Annex, 5600 W Canal Dr Ste A103, Kennewick
– Auditor’s Richland Annex, 101 Wellsian Way, Richland
– Jefferson Park, Symons Street, Richland
– WSU Tri-Cities – 2710 Crimson Way, Richland
– Municipal Service Facilities – 3100 Belmont Blvd, West Richland
– West Richland City Clerk – 3805 W Van Giesen St, West Richland
– Benton City City Hall – 708 9th St, Benton City
– Benton County Court House – 620 Market St, Prosser
