Ballot drop box locations for Benton and Franklin Counties

Ballots need to be dropped off by 8:00 PM Tuesday night, or postmarked with today’s day, in order to be counted.

Here is a list of drop box locations, including a couple of new ones, in Benton and Franklin Counties.

Franklin County ballot drop box locations:

– Fire Protection District No. 3 – 2108 Road 84, Pasco

– Election Center – 116 N 3rd Ave, Pasco

– TRAC -6600 Burden Blvd, Pasco

– Courthouse Parking Lot, – 1016 N. 4th Ave, Pasco

– Connell PUD Shop – 619 W. Clark St., Connell

– Franklin County Auditor’s Office – 1016 N. 4th Ave, Pasco – Open until 8pm on Election Day

Benton County ballot drop box locations:

– Kennewick City Hall, 210 W 6th Ave, Kennewick

– Auditor’s Kennewick Annex, 5600 W Canal Dr Ste A103, Kennewick

– Auditor’s Richland Annex, 101 Wellsian Way, Richland

– Jefferson Park, Symons Street, Richland

– WSU Tri-Cities – 2710 Crimson Way, Richland

– Municipal Service Facilities – 3100 Belmont Blvd, West Richland

– West Richland City Clerk – 3805 W Van Giesen St, West Richland

– Benton City City Hall – 708 9th St, Benton City

– Benton County Court House – 620 Market St, Prosser