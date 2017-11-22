Bechtel National Planetarium celebrates 5 years with free events

The largest planetarium in Washington is celebrating its 5th anniversary and it is in our own backyard.

97,000 people have visited the Bechtel National Planetarium at Columbia Basin College in the 5 years since it opened its doors. About 40% of those visitors were K-12th grade student field trips.

To celebrate, Planetarium Outreach Specialist Erin Steinert says they will be holding several events starting next week, including $2.00 movies, free planetarium programs and a special guest speaker from LIGO to talk about gravitational waves in space.

Starting November 27th-30th the theater will show Hidden Figures, Spaceballs, Apollo 13 and Wall-E to keep with a space movie theme. On both Saturday and Sunday, the theater will have free regularly-scheduled planetarium programs. On Dec. 2, the theater will host a free guest speaker Lead Operator Corey Gray of LIGO to celebrate its anniversary weekend.

You’ll want to preregister for the events by heading to the Planetarium website.

When it first opened its doors in 2012, Charlie Duke, the 10th Apollo astronaut to walk on the moon attended the ribbon cutting, as did Story Musgrave, a highly accomplished shuttle program astronaut, and Jeffrey Roth, producer and director of the space documentary The Wonder of It All.