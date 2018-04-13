Bellevue Art Museum to display works of Hanford High School artists

Several Hanford High School art students are being recognized for their work.

The Bellevue Arts Museum will display art from six Hanford students as part of its 2018 Passing the Torch, a state-wide competition for high school students in the state.

The students who’s artwork is on dispalay includes:

Tanner Trachsel

Celeste Pe

Jennifer Lentz

Caleb Olson,

Laycie Thomas

Faith Brown

The jewelry and metal arts will be on display from April 20 to Apil 25.