Ben Franklin Transit implements temporary fix after taxi vendor quits

In October, Tri-City Taxi closed its door, leaving a void in the services that Ben Franklin Transit offers riders.

Tri-City Taxi had been providing taxi feeder and Sunday services, allowing access for riders outside of the fixed routes offered by the public transit system.

To close the gap created when Tri-City Taxi went out of business without warning, the Ben Franklin Transit board decided on Monday to use its own fleet to temporarily off limited taxi-feeder services and Sunday service.

Some high-volume fixed routes will also have extended hours.

“We would be discontinuing a few routes at 8pm like we are now, but a good portion of the routes that cover a broad cross-section of the community would run from 8 to 10pm,” said Ali Madison, spokesperson for BFT.

The extension of services is meant as a temporary fix.

BFT hopes to partner with another transportation provided for those expanded services, like they did with Tri-City Taxi, although the transportation district recently put out a request for proposals when Tri-City Taxi’s was up for renewal and no other vendors submitted a proposal.

“We’re not certain that another RFP will attract another vendor that would be able to take on the scope of work that we have,” Madison said. “But, we’re going to give it a shot.”

BFT’s board will meet again in December to continue mapping out a path forward.