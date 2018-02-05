Benton County Auditor’s office back open

The Benton Count Auditor’s Office reopen on Monday, February 5, 2018.
The office are a part of the Fred Meyer complex on Wellsian Way, and had smoke damage as a result of an arson fire that was set in the grocery store more than a week ago.
The County hired a vendor to clean the office and remove any remaining smoke smell, and will continue to monitor the air quality.
Ballot box drop-offs were still available during the closure.
