Benton County investigates plot to murder classmate at Ki-Be High School

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they were alerted that students in the Kiona-Benton School District might have discussed plans to harm a classmate.

According to a press release from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, three 16-year old Ki-Be High School students, two males and a female, had made plans to kill another classmate. The teens had allegedly planned to lure the victim, described as an 18-year old male, to the back of the Ki-Be Market during lunch, where he would be stabbed with a knife.

On Wednesday, November 15th, students who weren’t involved in the situation noticed one of the accomplices wearing a red mask in the orchard behind the market, and confronted the suspect. The suspect ran into the orchard before the planned murder could take place, and the victim was able to return to class unharmed.

School officials learned about the incident later in the day, and the male student suspected of being involved and a female accomplice were placed on immediate, emergency expulsion.

The School Resource Officer (SRO) notified the Benton County Sheriff’s Office to investigate and consider possible charges in the case. It wasn’t until November 22nd that investigators learned about the involvement of the second boy.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 735-6555 or through the dispatch center at 628-0333.