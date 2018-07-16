Benton County Voters to see Changes in the Primary Election



The Benton County Auditor announces exciting changes to the ballot for Benton County voters. The County recently contracted with Clear Ballot Group, Inc., for its ClearVote election technology as its new voting system which will significantly increase efficiency in the elections department.

“The introduction of ClearVote will add more transparency and productivity to Benton County elections,” said Taylor Raschko, Benton County Chief Deputy Auditor. “While voters may see minor changes to their ballot, including filling in ovals rather than squares to select their choices, the greatest change will be internally for the elections office, with enhanced audit accountability.”

Another big change for Benton County voters is the option for prepaid postage. The Washington State Secretary of State has provided counties with the opportunity to offer prepaid postage to all registered voters within their County. Benton County voters that return ballots via USPS will not be required to provide postage, but envelopes must be postmarked on or before Election Day, August 7. The Primary Election ballots for most voters will be mailed on Wednesday, July 18. Military and overseas ballots were mailed on June 20.

Benton County continues to maintain eight secure and conveniently located drop boxes for voters. Drop boxes are currently open and will remain open 24 hours a day until 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, August 7. To locate the ballot drop box nearest you, visit www.bentonelections.com.

Voters who lose or damage their ballot may request a replacement ballot at www.bentonelections.com or by visiting any of the three Auditor’s Office locations in Prosser, Kennewick, or Richland.

If you would like more information, please call (509) 736-3085