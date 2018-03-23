Betchel donates to help keep kids in need fueled over the weekend

To help make sure students in need have nourishment over the weekend, Bechtel employees gathered together to create non-perishable food kits.

Staci West says the company also donated $12,000 to 2nd Harvest’s Bite2Go program, which will help feed more than 75 kids for a full school year.

“Providing them a kit of non-perishable foods over a weekend, we can make sure those kids are getting the food they need, and then when they get into class on Monday they’re alert and ready to learn,” says West.

2nd Harvest’s weekend kits for students include four meals and three snacks that don’t require cooking and are in single-serving, easy-to-open packages.

In 2016, Bechtel donated $14,400 for the 2016-2017 academic year. Bechtel says its contribution allows Second Harvest to direct the funds to whichever school most needs financial support to provide kits to its students.

According to 2nd Harvest, one in five children in Benton and Franklin counties is hungry or at risk of hunger.