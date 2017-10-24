Bighorn sheep jumps off hill, lands on car in Washington

CHELAN, Wash. (AP) – A driver in Washington state escaped injury when a bighorn sheep jumped from a hillside and landed on his car.

The Washington State Patrol says the driver was near the town of Chelan in central Washington on Tuesday when he saw a herd of bighorn sheep on the hillside above the roadway.

One of the animals, a ewe, jumped and smashed the car’s windshield.

The driver was not hurt and managed to pull his car over.

The sheep died.

Unfortunately the sheep died as a result of the collision. The driver was shaken but uninjured. Use caution driving US 97a. https://t.co/m6XhePFIx4 — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) October 24, 2017