Blackout not expected in Hawaii even if lava reaches power plant, officials say

Mario Tama/Getty Images(PUNA, Hawaii) — The Puna Geothermal Venture in Hawaii is secure, and if lava did encroach on it the danger of a toxic gas release is “very low,” authorities said.

Hawaii Electric Light officials also confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday that even if lava destroyed the power plant, there’s no danger of a blackout because it was taken offline after Kilauea began erupting on May 3.

Older, diesel-powered plants have been brought online to provide electricity, Jim Kelly, a spokesman for HEL, told ABC News.

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Administrator Tom Travis said “the well field is as safe as we can get the well field.”

“The probability of anything happening if the lava enters the well field is very, very low,” he added. The public “should feel pretty comfortable that there should be no untoward events from Puna Geothermal Venture. Assuming that the lava doesn’t change its pattern or its flow. Each time it changes we have to re-evaluate and look at other issues.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

