Blood donations needed as Red Cross stores drop to emergency levels

The American Red Cross faces an emergency blood shortage following a difficult Fourth of July weekend.

Right now, blood is being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in.

“What’s a bigger problem, is that our donor pool is declining,” says Natividad Lewis, Communications Director for the American Red Cross in the Pacific Northwest. “We’ve noticed over the past four summers that there’s been a decline of nearly 80,000 donors each summer.”

More than 550 fewer blood drives were organized by businesses and community groups over the holiday week, according to the American Red Cross.