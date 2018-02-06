Boardman man dies in rollover accident on I-84

A Boardman man died Monday night in a single vehicle accident.

According to Oregon State Police, the accident happened on I-84 near MP 181 at about 8:40 P.M., in Umatilla County.

TInvestigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer was headed eastbound on I-84 when it went off the pavement, rolling several times. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found the SUV fully engulfed in flames. Ever Moreno Lerma, 48, from Boardman, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

One eastbound lane was closed for about 3 hours while OSP investigated the crash. Troopers say speed may have been a factor. Moreno-Lerma was not wearing his seat belt.

The Oregon State Police was assisted by the Umatilla County Fire District 1, the Baker City Police Department, the Idaho State Police, the Boardman Police Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.