The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found after a car fire late Sunday night.

Benton County Fire District 1 was called out to the car fire on S. Nicoson Road, south of Locust Grove Road, just before 10 PM.

Crews discovered the body after putting out the fire.

The Coroner’s office plans to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, and the identity of the victim.