Body found in Yakima River identified as missing Toppenish man

A body found in the Yakima River Thursday has been identified as a 20-year-old Toppenish man who was reported missing the first week of October.

Yakima deputies say the body was originally found in the river Thursday, Oct. 19th near the bridge at State Route 22. Officers say it appeared to have been in the water for sometime and there were no signs of foul play.

On Monday, the autopsy revealed the man drowned and there was no trauma to the body and no evidence of foul play uncovered.

On Tuesday, the body was positively identified as 20-year-old Alejandro Aguilera of Toppenish with dental records. Officers say his family reported him missing the first week of October after he had not been seen or heard from by family members since the last week of September. The family told them he had gone to a gathering with friends north of Toppenish near the shore of the Yakima River.

After interviewing the people that were last known to be with the man, they said he had not been the victim of violence and was last seen walking away from the group by himself.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 574-2500 or 800-572-0490.