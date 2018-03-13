Body of missing snowshoer found on Mount Rainier

SEATTLE (AP) – The body of a missing snowshoer has been recovered at Mount Rainier National Park.

Mount Rainier National Park officials say the man’s body was located Tuesday morning at about the 4,500-foot level in the Nisqually drainage below Paradise.

Officials say the man was reported missing Monday after he separated from his partner while descending from the Muir Snowfield.

A search began Monday evening and resumed Tuesday morning.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the man and determine his cause and manner of death.