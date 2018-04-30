Body of missing swimmer recovered

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday night that the body of a man missing for a week has been recovered at Palouse Falls State Park.

The man had been swimming with friends at the base of the waterfall on April 21st when he and another man were sucked underneath, but only one of them emerged.

Franklin County Coroner Dan Blasdel identified the man as 24-year old Isaac Engell, a Colville native.

Washington State Park officials say Palouse Falls State Park will reopen to the public on Monday.