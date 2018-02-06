SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A state official will request $50 million from the Oregon Legislature to help fix issues within Oregon’s child welfare agency.
The Statesman Journal reports Republican State Rep. Knute Buehler says he will introduce the proposal for a “rapid-improvement team” to quickly implement recommendations to fix the agency as an amendment to existing legislation. Buehler says he has not selected a bill to amend, but several could be used.
Buehler is running for governor in November.
A campaign adviser for Gov. Kate Brown argues Buehler is only paying attention to the foster care crisis because it’s an election year.
Buehler says the purpose of the proposed “rapid-improvement team” will be “to immediately stabilize the foster care program.”
Buehler says he will speak with officials about his proposal in the coming weeks.
Be the first to comment on "Buehler wants $50 million to help fix Oregon foster care"