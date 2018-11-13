California wildfires by the numbers: A closer look at the devastating blazes

iStock/Thinkstock(MALIBU, Calif.) — Thousands of firefighters are fighting deadly blazes tearing through the Golden State.

Over a dozen states have sent crews to help with the Camp Fire in Northern California and the Woolsey Fire in Southern California.

At least 42 people have died in the Camp Fire, now the the deadliest on record in the state. Authorities have requested search teams, portable morgue units, cadaver dogs and a DNA system to expedite the identification process.



Here is a closer look at the fires by the numbers:

Camp Fire

— Started on Nov. 8 in Butte County in Northern California

— 42 people have died, making the Camp Fire the deadliest in California’s history

— 125,000 acres burned

— 30 percent contained as of Tuesday morning

— destroyed over 7,100 structures

— threatening 15,500 structures

— 52,000 people evacuated

— over 1,500 calls requesting welfare checks

— 3 firefighters injured



Woolsey Fire

— Started on Nov. 8 in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties in Southern California

— 2 people dead

— burned over 96,000 acres

— 35 percent contained as of Tuesday morning

— destroyed 435 structures

— threatening 57,000 structures

— 149,000 people ordered to evacuate

— 3,500 students at Pepperdine University in Malibu were ordered to shelter in place

