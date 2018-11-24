Camp Fire leaves over 13K without homes this Thanksgiving weekend

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — More than 13,000 families were left without homes this Thanksgiving in the wake of the devastating Camp Fire that ripped through Butte County in Northern California.

The death toll from that fire has climbed to 84, making the Camp Fire the deadliest ever in the state.

The same day the Camp Fire ignited, another deadly blaze hit Southern California.

Here’s a closer look at the fires by the numbers:

Camp Fire

— Started Nov. 8 in Butte County in Northern California

— 84 dead, the most ever in a California wildfire

— 153,336 acres burned

— 95 percent contained

— 13,954 homes destroyed, 514 commercial buildings destroyed, 4,265 other buildings destroyed

Woolsey Fire

— Started Nov. 8 in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties in Southern California

— At least three dead

— 96,949 acres burned

— 98 percent contained

— Destroyed 1,500 structures

