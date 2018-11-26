Camp Fire, which has claimed 85 lives, now 100 percent contained: A closer look at the California fires by the numbers

iStock/Thinkstock(PARADISE, Calif.) — More than 13,000 families were left without homes this Thanksgiving weekend in the wake of the devastating Camp Fire that ripped through Butte County in Northern California.

On Sunday, the Camp Fire finally reached 100 percent containment, weeks after the blaze ignited.

The death toll from that fire has climbed to 85, making it the deadliest ever in the state.

The same day the Camp Fire started, another deadly blaze erupted in Southern California.

Here’s a closer look at the fires by the numbers:



Camp Fire

— Started Nov. 8 in Butte County in Northern California

— 85 dead, the most ever in a California wildfire

— 153,336 acres burned

— 100 percent contained

— 13,972 homes destroyed, 528 commercial buildings destroyed, 4,293 other buildings destroyed



Woolsey Fire

— Started Nov. 8 in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties in Southern California

— at least three dead

— 96,949 acres burned

— 98 percent contained

— destroyed 1,500 structures

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.