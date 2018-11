iStock/Thinkstock(EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J.) — A car crashed into a Social Security building in New Jersey Tuesday morning, seriously injuring two people, according to local police.

The accident in Egg Harbor Township, near Atlantic City, appeared to be accidental, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department said.



This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.