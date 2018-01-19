Changes made to Mount St. Helens permitting process

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) – The Mount St. Helens Institute says it has made changes to its permitting process for volcano hikes after receiving suggestions from climbers.

The Daily News reported Friday that the permits allowing hikers to climb above 4,800-foot (1,463-meter) elevation on the volcano this year will go on sale Feb. 1.

According to a statement from the institute, about 10 percent of all permits for visits between May 16 and Oct. 31 will not be released until the last day of the preceding month.

Climbers will also be asked to register the names of all the climbers in their party for safety reasons and to discourage unauthorized climbing permit resale.

Climbing permits are $22 per climber from April 1 to Oct. 31.