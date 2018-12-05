Chiawana High School presents “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe”

Students at Chiawana High School will present C.S. Lewis’s, “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” at its Black Box theater.

Performances are scheduled for December 6, 7, 14, and 15 at 7:00 PM.

The adaptation was written by Joseph Robinette, based on the classic C.S. Lewis novel.

According to a press release, the production re-creates the magic and majesty of Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch, and the adventures of four children who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into the exciting, never-to-be-forgotten Narnia. The story of love, faith, courage, and giving, with its triumph of good over evil, is a true celebration of life.

You can buy tickets in advance at Chiawana’s ASB office for $8, or at the door for $10. Seating is limited.