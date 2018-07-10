Chris expected to strengthen into hurricane off East Coast

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Chris is about to become the second hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season.

It is forecast to strengthen as it meanders off the Carolinas coast on Tuesday. Rough seas and rip currents are forecast for the East Coast all week.

The tropical storm had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph at 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning and was moving at just 2 mph.

By tonight, Chris will finally begin to move northeast — parallel to the Eastern seaboard.

It is not forecast to make landfall in the U.S. Chris will move out to sea as we head into the end of the week.

Heavy rain in Southwest

There was record rainfall across the Southwest on Monday. Tucson got more than 1 inch of rain, while Phoenix got more than a half an inch. The totals were enough to break daily record rainfalls for both cities

Strong wind gusts near 60 mph picked up dust and reduced visibility to 100 feet.

Heavy rain, about 1 to 2 inches, was also reported in Utah where mudslides closed roads.

There will be more of the same today, as moist air continues to flow into the region.

The rainfall forecast over some areas could be more than 3 inches through Thursday.

Mudslides and debris flow are possible over the burnt scars.

