Chukar Cherries announces expansion of flagship Prosser location

A sweet treat for Prosser as Chukar Cherries announces it is expanding its flagship location, with plans to create more jobs.

The Port of Benton Commission recently approved the $1.8 million 12,000 sq. ft. expansion of the current space off Wine Country Road. In the new building, Communication Coordinator Alli Newhouse says the company hopes to include more office space, a production viewing room and will start offering tours.

“Certainly, much more of a connection for the customer to see our product, how it is done, kind of the behind the scenes vision,” says Newhouse.

Due to the expansion, she says they also plan to add about 5 to 10 more full-time jobs and an increase the current 140 seasonal positions by about 10-20%.

Currently, the completion date is set for this August.

The second space in Prosser will remain in the Port of Benton’s Wine and Food Park. It is dedicated to the newly released line of bakery items and serves as a secondary retail location.