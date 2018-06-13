City of Kennewick asking residents to provide feedback through survey

The city of Kennewick is getting ready to start fleshing out its budget for the 2019 to 2020 biennium.

“It takes months to prepare,” said Evelyn Lusignan with the city. “It’s a big, growing city and we want to get feedback from our citizens on what their priorities are, and to make sure that they’re in alignment with how we’ve been budgeting and council’s priorities.

The city of provides more than 300 different services that range from supplying water and sewer, to police and fire services, to issuing building permits.

As department heads get ready to submit their budget requests, city officials want to know what you think the city should spend money on.

“It’s definitely important for citizens to know how we’re spending money and for them to weigh in on what their priorities are.”

The city has an online survey available on their website that will be available through the end of the month. The survey consists of just 7 questions and should take no more than 5 minutes to complete.