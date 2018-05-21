City of Kennewick splash pads are open

Kennewick’s Water Parks are now open and ready for splashing.

Splash pads at Columbia Park, Highlands Grange Park, and the Southridge Sports Complex are now open for the summer.

Due to a delay in receiving a needed part, the Underwood Park splash pad will open in about two weeks.

Splash pads are open 7 days a week from 10:00am – 7:00pm and are free for the public to use.

During Sunset at Southridge food truck event nights, splash pad hours at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex will be extended until 8:00pm.

Sunset at Southridge food truck events are scheduled for the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Fridays from June to August.