Collapsed grain silo forces road closure in Walla Walla County

A section of Lower Waitsburg Road was closed for several hours Wednesday after a grain silo collapsed.

According to the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, a full grain silo at Spring Valley Elevators was breached, sending tons of grain onto the roadway.

Officials say the grain measured up to 8 feet in areas, and at least two vehicles got stuck in the pile as they tried driving through it. No one was hurt.

Lower Waitsburg Road is closed between Hart Road and Ferris Road, though there is a detour in place. Deputies say crews will work through the night to clear the road.