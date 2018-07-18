College Place police offer a safe exchange Meet Up spot

The College Place police department now provides an Online Purchase Exchange Meet Up location as a proactive tool to keep the community safe. Chief Troy Tomaras says, “Whether you’re selling a car or a CD, you never know who you’re dealing with; when someone finds out the meetup location is in a police station, it deters those with criminal intentions.”

Chief Tomaras hopes teenagers are being supervised by their parents with online purchases because the exchanges can be quite dangerous for them, as well as for vulnerable senior citizens. He adds that sometimes in custody cases and divorce settlements the family has to meet at a separate location, so the the need for a neutral Meet Up location that’s monitored, protects each party.

With the station’s 24 hour monitor security cameras and officers in and around the facility, exchanges can be safe.