Colorado dad pleads guilty in killing of pregnant wife, 2 daughters

Weld County Sheriff(DENVER) — A Colorado man arrested in the killing of his pregnant wife and two young daughters pleaded guilty Tuesday to all nine charges against him, prosecutors said.

In exchange for Chris Watts pleading guilty, the death penalty has been eliminated from consideration, the Weld County District Attorney’s office said.

In August, Watts initially told reporters his pregnant wife, Shanann Watts, 34, and daughters Celeste, 3 and Bella, 4, disappeared without a trace.

“My kids are my life,” he told ABC Denver affiliate KMGH-TV. “I mean, those smiles light up my life.”

Within days, Watts was arrested and the bodies of his wife and children were recovered.

On Tuesday Watts pleaded guilty to five counts of murder in the first degree, three counts of tampering with a deceased human body and one count of unlawful termination of pregnancy, prosecutors said.

His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 19. Watts faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

