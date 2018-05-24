Columbia Generating Station back online after week-long shutdown

Columbia Generating Station reconnected to the regional power grid Thursday morning, six days after it went offline.

The nuclear facility shut down automatically May 18th when one of the station’s main power transformers automatically disconnected from the transmission system.

following a grid disturbance. The transformer’s protection system sensed a grid disturbance and initiated a trip signal, resulting in a main generator trip that took the plant offline.

“I’m proud of our team’s commitment to work safely to bring Columbia back online so we can continue supplying carbon-free electricity to the region,” said Dave Brown, plant general manager.

Crews took advantage of the downtime to do work on other plant equipment that can only be accomplished while offline.

Columbia Generating Station, located 10 miles north of Richland, is the third largest generator of electricity in Washington state.

All of its electricity is sold at-cost to BPA, and 92 Northwest utilities receive a percentage of its output.