Columbia Gorge fire declared 100% contained

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A wildfire that ignited in Oregon’s scenic Columbia River Gorge this summer has been declared 100 percent contained.

Rachel Pawlitz, spokeswoman for the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Thursday that some hot spots might be smoldering, but the blaze isn’t going to grow beyond its perimeter.

The blaze which started Sept. 2 forced evacuations, closed an interstate highway, and scorched more than 75 square miles (194 square kilometers). Many trails remain closed, but the Multnomah Falls Lodge reopened Wednesday.

Authorities say the fire was started by a 15-year-old boy playing with fireworks. He’s been charged with reckless burning.