Connell man, son, arrested on drug charges in Alabama

A 43-year old Connell man and his 15-year old son were arrested in Baldwin County, Alabama on February 28. 2018, on drug trafficking charges.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a Ford F150 pulling a flatbed trailer with no visible license plate. Two golf carts were being hauled on the flatbed trailer.

Deputies identified the driver as Donald Scott Sells from Connell, Washington. His 15-year-old son was a passenger .

As investigators questioned Sells and his son, they determined that their stories conflicted with each other.

Mr. Sells gave the deputies permission to search his vehicle and trailer. Deputies located 8 heavy duty vehicle batteries in the golf carts in a factory battery compartment under the seats. Deputies’ suspicions were raised when they noticed that the batteries’ weight was not consistent with a typical vehicle battery.

That’s when the officers discovered 32 bundles of Crystal Methamphetamine tucked into the batteries. The total weight of the 32 packages of drugs was about 115 pounds.