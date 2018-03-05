Connell man, son, arrested on drug charges in Alabama

A 43-year old Connell man and his 15-year old son were arrested in Baldwin County, Alabama on February 28. 2018, on drug trafficking charges.
According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a Ford F150 pulling a flatbed trailer with no visible license plate. Two golf carts were being hauled on the flatbed trailer.
Deputies identified the driver as Donald Scott Sells from Connell, Washington. His 15-year-old son was a passenger.
As investigators questioned Sells and his son, they determined that their stories conflicted with each other.
Mr. Sells gave the deputies permission to search his vehicle and trailer. Deputies located 8 heavy duty vehicle batteries in the golf carts in a factory battery compartment under the seats. Deputies’ suspicions were raised when they noticed that the batteries’ weight was not consistent with a typical vehicle battery.
That’s when the officers discovered 32 bundles of Crystal Methamphetamine tucked into the batteries. The total weight of the 32 packages of drugs was about 115 pounds.
Donald Scott Sells was arrested for Drug Trafficking and is being held in the Baldwin County Corrections Center on $600,000 bond. His juvenile son faces charges for Possession of Marijuana and was transported to Baldwin County Juvenile Detention Center.
