Connell woman pleads guilty to kidnapping, murder of Kennewick woman

A 49-year-old Connell woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars after kidnapping and murdering a Kennewick woman in November of 2016.

Theresa Wiltse, 50, pleaded guilty Monday of the charges of Aggravated Murder in the First Degree and Kidnapping in the First Degree. Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller says she did not get a plea deal, but instead understood she would die in prison.

“She plead guilty to all the charges and there wasn’t any census consideration. She didn’t make any agreement to do anything other than recommend the maximum sentence,” says Miller.

He adds after talking with the victim’s family, Sandra Harris husband said he is pleased with the results, under the circumstances.

“I think he was very relieved, and to the extent anybody can be happy, he still misses Sandra terribly, but to the extent that you can be happy at a time like this, he was happy with the guilty plea,” says Miller.

This comes two weeks before Wiltse was scheduled to face a Benton County Superior Court jury. Randy Harris also made a statement provided to our news partners at KEPR-TV, “I’m pleased she realized she had no chance of being acquitted, and, pleased she decided to plead guilty instead of putting everyone through a horrid trial.

Court documents detail the phone call Sandra Harris made to her husband back in November 2016, telling him she had been kidnapped, and that her captors wanted a quarter million dollars. With the help of police, the victim’s husband arranged to deliver a ransom. 49-year old Theresa Wiltse was arrested after she picked up the cash. Harris’s body was later found along Coffin Road in rural Benton County, and she was determined to have died from a gunshot wound.