Contra Dance swings into the Tri-Cities

As a fun way to exercise and to get to know others in the community, a local group is starting up a monthly Contra dance.

What is Contra dance? Well think Pride and Prejudice without the fancy dresses, upbeat folk music and a caller, a little like swing dance. Terri Widergren who is organizing the new Three Rivers Contra Dance group in partnership with the Three Rivers Folklife Society says its easy enough for every age group.

“It is so much fun, it’s great community event, and people are really friendly,” says Widergren.

She also adds you don’t worry about bringing a partner because the dance has you move around so much, you will dance with everyone in the room. She also says you can wear anything from jeans to a dress, there is no specific attire you will need.

The group originally offered Contra dance, but due to the first organizer moving, and a loss of volunteers, it was ended. Widergren says she came into the mix with a desire to bring it back and heard there was a lot of interest.

“One of my hopes is we can generate enough sponsors for each dance, with the raffle we will have each night at the dance, and ticket sales, which we try to keep low, we will have enough money generated to offer free dances in the summer,” says Widergren.

She plans to offer one dance each month and the live band each month will be different. For the January dance the band is called, “Stay All Night,” and they are a local band.

The first dance will be January 26th at the Shuffler’s Shanty off Irving in Kennewick at 7 p.m. and all first time dancers are free.

(Video below is an example of the dance, the first courtesy of Andrew Rakowski, the other from YouTube/Folklore Society of Greater Washington Contra Dance.)