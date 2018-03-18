Controlled burn spreads to structure in Franklin County

What started out as a controlled burn on some property in the 3900 block of Janet Road in Franklin County Sunday afternoon, ended up damaging an outbuilding on the property.

Tawna Maiden with Franklin County Fire District 3 said the property owners had been doing a controlled weed burn when the wind pushed the flames up near a shop where it got under the metal siding, and ignited the insulation.

Maiden says neighbors noticed the smoke and alerted the home owners, who turned hoses on the flames while waiting for fire fighters to arrive.

Fire crews helped put out the remaining fire and check for any hot spots.

No one was injured in the fire.