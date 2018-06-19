Cop took out gun during Sterling Brown tasing incident, body-cam footage shows

Milwaukee Police Dept.(MILWAUKEE) — One of the officers involved in the tasing and arrest of unarmed Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown briefly took his gun out of his holster during the confrontation, newly obtained body-camera footage shows.

The video, obtained and published by ABC Milwaukee affiliate WISN Monday, shows the officer briefly drawing his gun during the Jan. 26, 2018 incident, which took place in a Walgreens parking lot.

Though the weapon wasn’t out of the Milwaukee police officer’s holster for long, Brown’s attorney, Mark Thomsen, told WISN, “That gun could have gone off, and it would be a whole different story. … Sterling Brown could be dead.”

Thomsen is expected to file a federal civil rights lawsuit on behalf of the rookie NBA player Tuesday.

“An apology is not enough,” Thomsen told WISN. “We have to change.”

The Milwaukee Police Department did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment on the newly released footage.

Milwaukee police last month released video from the incident, which shows an officer waiting by Brown’s car in the drugstore parking lot.

Brown’s car was parked horizontally across two parking spots reserved for people with disabilities.

