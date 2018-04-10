Copper thieves cause $50,000 in damage to Pacific Power substation, force power outage

A power outage in Walla Walla County on March 28th is being blamed on thieves who stole thousands of dollars of copper grounding wires from a substation on Dodd Road in Wallula.

Pacific Power is working with Walla Walla County law enforcement officials to track down whoever swiped the copper.

The utility had to shut down the substation, cutting off power to more than 1,000 customers for eight hours while repairs were made.

“Stealing wire creates an unnecessary burden on our customers and we are taking aggressive action to stop it,” said Bill Clemens Pacific Power’s regional business manager. “Removing wire put our crews at risk as they go about their work on the local power grid, and add expense to the system at a time we’re working to reduce cost and minimize any future rate increases. Resulting outages inconvenience our customers, and the thieves themselves are in mortal danger as they perform these criminal acts.”

The theft was discovered March 28 by a lineman who noticed an open gate and found that a lock had been sawed through.

Without grounding wire, a substation is unsafe to work in.

Thieves hit a second substation in the area the weekend of April 7. The damage was less extensive in that instance and did not require an outage to repair. Pacific Power officials haven’t yet estimated the cost of those repairs.

Law enforcement officials and Pacific Power are asking residents to report if they saw anything suspicious in the vicinity of Dodd Road between Railex and Sundance Roads March 26, 27 or 28. In addition, please call local law enforcement if you hear of anyone seeking to sell a large quantity of copper wire.

If you see any suspicious activity around power poles or substations, do not confront these individuals, but call 911. If someone has knowledge of past incidents, please call the Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number, 509-527-1960.