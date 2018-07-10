Cops release video of suspect in 71-year-old’s murder

iStock/Thinkstock(SANDY SPRINGS, Ga.) — Police in Georgia have released surveillance video of the suspect in the murder of a 71-year-old woman as the victim’s family pleads with the public to help catch the killer.

Kay Thomasson was stabbed in the neck at her Sandy Springs home early on June 27, according to the Sandy Springs police.

After the murder, the suspect stole the victim’s car, which was later found in an apartment complex in Chamblee, Georgia, police said.

On Monday, police released surveillance video taken from outside Thomasson’s home that they say shows the suspect walking by.

Thomasson’s children accompanied police at a news conference on Monday in which the video was shown to the public.

“Our mom was such a loving member of this community for over 40 years,” Thomasson’s daughter, Katie Gryglas, told reporters as she held her mother’s photo, overcome with emotion. “We know this is a community that takes care of their neighbors.”

“She would have done anything for anybody,” she continued. “So please, if you know anything, come forward.”

“We have been working tirelessly on this case,” police said, adding that they hope someone will recognize the suspect’s gait or clothing.

Police have not released a motive.

A reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect has reached $100,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective JT Williams at 770-551-6937.

ABC News’ Ben Stein contributed to this report. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.