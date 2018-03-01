latest News

Coroner searches for family after woman’s remains found

The Franklin County coroner is looking for help locating the family of a woman's ashes found in a Pasco alleyway. [Courtesy: Franklin County Coroner]

Posted By: Maecy Enger March 1, 2018

The Franklin County coroner is looking for help locating the family of a woman whose ashes were found in an alleyway at South Beach and East Butte in Pasco.

Officials say JoAnn Marie Bendel was born in April 25, 1946, and died in October 29, 2006, and anyone with information is asked to give them a call.

If anyone knows her family, you are asked to call the Franklin County Coroner at 509-546-5885 or 509-727-3766.

