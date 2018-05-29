Coroner’s Office investigating after woman run over with tractor

The Benton County Coroner’s Office has tentatively identified the body found after being run over with a tractor over the weekend as a woman in her 50s who lived within a mile of where she was found.

On Monday, authorities were called out to a field off of Richmond Road in Benton County, where a man reported that he might have run over a body while mowing grass.

According to Deputy Coroner Bill Leach, paperwork at the scene provided clues as the to the woman’s identity. Interviews with family members provided information about tattoos that matched those found on the body.

Fingerprints will be used to attempt to positively identify the woman.

Leach says a forensic pathologist will help to determine whether the woman had died before being run over with the tractor. She had not been reported missing, and so investigators believe she had only been in the field a short time.