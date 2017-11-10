Database error leads to Douglas County stabbing suspect’s release

A suspect in a Bridgeport area stabbing is at-large after a database error led to his release from the Sunnyside jail.

Donald Dale Leif Crow of Manson is suspected of stabbing a 21-year-old man who suffered life-threatening wounds on September 24th.

Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal said Crow had been jailed after a traffic stop near Toppenish but there were no warrants for his arrest at the time. However, Douglas County deputies had sent a probable cause statement to the Sunnyside jail requesting Crow be detained. Gjesdal said jail officials mistakenly did not enter the request in their database and Crow was released the next day after his court appearance for driving with a suspended license.

Crow has since been charged with first degree assault and an arrest warrant was issued.

Crow is described as American Indian, 5’8″ inches tall, 167 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.