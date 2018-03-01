Department of Ecology approves oil spill response plan

The Washington Department of Ecology has approved the state’s first oil spill response plan for BNSF Railway Company, the largest freight railroad company in the state.

According to a press release from the Department of Ecology, BNSF owns 1,332 miles of track in the state and delivers oil to a number of refineries, truck racks, and terminals, including a terminal in Pasco.

“This plan is a significant step forward for the protection of Washington’s communities and environment,” said Dale Jensen, Ecology spills prevention program manager. “Oil by rail has expanded significantly in recent years, and it’s imperative railroad companies are prepared to work with the state to respond to a spill in a rapid, aggressive, and well-coordinated manner.”

In 2017, railroad companies moved approximately 2 billion gallons of crude oil through Washington travelling through local communities, along major highways, the Columbia River, and Puget Sound. Railroads accounted for approximately 25 percent of all crude oil moving through the state.

Under the 2015 Oil Transportation Safety Act, Ecology now requires rail lines to have contingency plans that guarantee they can respond to a spill quickly and effectively. This is the same requirement the state has for vessels, pipelines, and oil facilities.

Washington joins California as the only two West Coast states to require oil spill contingency plans for railroad operators. Railroads in most states follow federal regulations that emphasize safety, but do not include requirements for oil spill response readiness.

Highlights of the plan

Clarifies how notifications are made to ensure a joint response to a spill.

Requires spill response equipment, a team, and resources be pre-positioned statewide.

Requires readiness to respond to oiled wildlife and community air monitoring.

Requires ongoing annual training for local and tribal first responders and response contractors on fast-water response techniques.

Requires the development and practice of oil spill drills.

Crude oil trains in Washington increased significantly in 2012. Prior to that most crude moved by vessel and pipeline. The Oil Transportation Safety Act recognized new risks in Washington from the increasing amount of oil by rail.

Ecology is currently working on oil spill contingency plans with eight railroad companies that transport oil in Washington. Three of them, including BNSF, transport unrefined crude oil.