Deployed soldier dad surprises son at graduation

nirat/iStock/Thinkstock(MARSHFIELD, Mass.) — Tyler Soloman walked up to his graduation stage like the rest of the 336 fellow students to receive a diploma.

But he got so much more.

While handed the scrolled document, Marshfield High School Principal Robert Keuther shook Tyler’s hand and then stalled him.

“Hold one sec,” the principal can be seen in a video telling Tyler.

In the foreground appeared a sight that lit up Tyler’s eyes.

U.S. Army Sgt. Damon Soloman, on leave serving his fifth deployment to Eastern Europe, was on the football field heading towards his son.

The crowd rose and applauded as Tyler and his dad met in a tender embrace.

The entire Solomon family was kept in the dark to the graduation surprise until Sgt. Soloman appeared on the field, according to high school’s official Twitter handle.

