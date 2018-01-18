Deputies: Coughing woman crashes into Selah school bus

A woman says she was coughing and that is what caused her to crash into a Selah school bus Thursday morning.

Yakima County deputies say Te’a Zimmerman was driving east near the 200 block of Speyers Rd., started to cough and crossed the center line. Deputies say her car hit the left front of the school bus driving in the opposite direction.

There were five kids on the bus at the time of the crash but deputies say no one was hurt and they were all released to their parents.

Deputies say both the driver of the car and the school bus driver complained of neck pain and were transported to the hospital to be checked.

Yakima County deputies say Zimmerman also failed to completely clear her windshield of frost and moisture and was issued infractions.