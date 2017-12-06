Deputies: Dayton student arrested after making threats against school

A Dayton student was arrested after deputies say they were overheard making threats about “shooting up the school.”

Deputies say the student was overheard threatening a school shooting Monday and previously made threats to one student about stabbing them to death and cutting off their head. Dayton School District officials say they expelled the student Tuesday morning and called in deputies.

Columbia County deputies say they met with school officials and determined that the threats were credible.

Deputies later arrested the student at their home Tuesday afternoon for charges of harassment, threats to kill and threats to injure any school building.