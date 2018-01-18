Deputies investigate after body found near Prosser

Benton County Sheriffs investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man’s body found near Prosser Wednesday afternoon.

A traveler noticed the body on I-82 between mileposts 83 and 84 near a barbed wire fence, but with no signs of injury.

Deputies believe the deceased had been at that location for several days and is a white male between 55 and 70 years old. They say he was wearing new looking shoes, jeans, a dark green colored light jacket and a black colored beanie type cap.

An autopsy to identify the body is scheduled for Friday. The investigation is ongoing and if anyone has any information regarding the male, you are asked to call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.