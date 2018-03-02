Deputies investigate possible murder, attempted suicide in Prosser orchard

Investigators with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office say a deadly shooting in Prosser Thursday night may be a murder and attempted suicide.

Deputies were called out the 28000 block of N. Hinzerling Road just north of Prosser after a man and woman were found with gunshot wounds.

According to a press release, the 42-year old woman was found deceased with multiple gunshot wounds. The 46-year old male was still breathing, and had a gunshot wound to his head.

Officers recovered a handgun at the scene.

Deputies say the man was taken to the hospital, where he was last listed in critical condition, and unresponsive.

Officers say there is no threat to the public.